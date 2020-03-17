Delhi Police Prohibits Gatherings, Protests over Coronavirus

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): To prevent the spread of coronavirus, Delhi Police on Tuesday urged the general public to not assemble at any place for protest, dharna, rally, entertainment- untill March 31- whether in close space or outside. The police stated that permission for gatherings will not be issued."Any no objection certificate or permission in respect of such gatherings will not be issued. It is also decided that no license or permission will be issued for public entertainment activities," said Delhi Police.The national capital has so far reported eight positive cases of coronavirus, including one death.This comes after the total number of positive cases of coronavirus in the country reached 137. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)