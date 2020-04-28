Delhi Police Receives 790 Calls on Its Helpline Regarding Lockdown in 24 Hrs

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) The Delhi Police received over 700 calls on its 24x7 helpline number from 2 pm on Monday and the same time on Tuesday, seeking assistance on issues faced during the lockdown, officials said.

A total of 31,699 calls were received by the police till Tuesday on its helpline number (011-23469526), they said.

Police received 790 calls from 2 pm on Monday to 2 pm on Tuesday.

Out of 790, sixty-four calls were related to areas outside Delhi, which were referred to the respective state helpline numbers.

Eleven calls were related to no food and no money, which were forwarded to NGOs.

A total of 611 calls were related to movement passes.

