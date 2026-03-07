New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): Pensioners from across the country will stage a three-day protest at Jantar Mantar from March 9 to March 11, demanding an increase in the minimum pension under the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS-95).

The protest has been called by the EPS-95 National Agitation Committee and will coincide with the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament. The agitation will be led by the committee's National President, Commander Ashok Raut.

According to the committee, nearly 81 lakh pensioners across India depend on the EPS-95 scheme administered by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). Despite contributing to the pension fund for nearly 30-35 years during their service, the average monthly pension under the scheme remains around ₹1,171.

The committee said pensioners from central and state government public sector undertakings, cooperative institutions, private sector establishments, mills and media organisations have been raising their demands for several years under the banner of the NAC.

For nearly nine years, the organisation has been running a nationwide movement seeking pension reforms and has submitted representations to the Prime Minister, Union Ministers and Members of Parliament across party lines, urging them to address the financial difficulties faced by retired workers.

NAC leaders said that extremely low pensions and the absence of comprehensive medical facilities have pushed many elderly pensioners into financial hardship.

Speaking about the protest, Commander Ashok Raut said the organisation has been raising the voice of pensioners for almost a decade and that many retirees are struggling to survive on pensions that are insufficient to meet even basic daily expenses.

"We are appealing to the government and Members of Parliament to urgently address the long-pending issues of EPS-95 pensioners," he said.

Large delegations of pensioners affiliated with the committee from several states are expected to travel to Delhi to participate in the demonstration. (ANI)

