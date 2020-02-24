''Delhi Violence Aimed at Discrediting Peaceful Shaheen Bagh Protest'

Nagpur, Feb 24 (PTI) Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Gandhi on Monday suggested that violence in parts of Delhi was a conspiracy aimed at defaming the peaceful Shaheen Bagh protest.

Gandhi was in Nagpur to deliver a lecture on 'Kasturba, A Remarkable Life' organised by SGR knowledge Foundation.

Clashes had broken out on Sunday evening between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) groups near Jaffrabad in northeast Delhi.

On Monday, the violence escalated resulting into killings of a head constable and a civilian.

"This violence is a conspiracy to discredit the peaceful Shaheen Bagh protest. We need to know the source of violence and its architects. They are still afraid of Mahatma Gandhi. We cannot shun non-violence, but the perpetrators of violence will get a reply," he told PTI on the sidelines of the event.

In his lecture, Tushar Gandhi spoke about the huge contribution of Kasturba in Satyagrahas held by her husband, Mahatma Gandhi, for the cause of Independence.

Hundreds of women have been holding a sit-in protest at the Shaheen Bagh in Delhi against the new citizenship law (CAA) that was passed by Parliament in December last year, alleging that it was discriminatory against Muslims.

