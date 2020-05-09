Delhi's COVID-19 Tally Reaches 6,542

New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): With 224 new cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached 6,542, according to the Delhi Health Department.From 4 pm till midnight (eight hours) on Friday, 224 new cases were reported, the Health Department said.After Maharashtra and Gujarat, Delhi has the most number of COVID-19 cases.Meanwhile, with 3,320 coronavirus cases and 95 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 cases rose to 59,662 on Saturday, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.The total number of active cases in the country now stand at 39,834 while the number of cured/discharged/migrated stands at 17,847. The country has reported 1,981 deaths so far, added the Ministry. (ANI)

