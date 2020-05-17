DGCA Extends Ban on Domestic, International Flight Operations Till May 31

New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Sunday extended the ban on domestic and international passenger flight operations till May 31.The decision came after the government extended the ongoing lockdown till May 31.However, the restrictions shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA.The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that all domestic and international air travel of passengers except for domestic medical services and air ambulance, and for security purposes will remain prohibited till May 31."All domestic and international air travel of passengers except for domestic medical services, domestic air ambulance and for security purposes or purposes as permitted by the MHA to remain prohibited," the ministry said in its new guidelines. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)