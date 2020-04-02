Dharavi MLA Visits Her Constituency After First COVID-19 Casualty Reported

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 (ANI): Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad visited her constituency, Dharavi, after a man hailing from the slum, passed away due to coronavirus on Wednesday.Gaikwad, who is an MLA from Dharavi, said, "I visited Dharavi and took stock of the situation after the first coronavirus case was reported here."A 56-year-old man from Dharavi, who tested positive for coronavirus, passed away at Sion Hospital where he was admitted.Gaikwad also held meetings with the police and municipal officers. "There is no need to panic but the lockdown should be strictly followed," she said. (ANI)

