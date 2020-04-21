Digvijaya Urges Centre to Telecast 'Bharat Ek Khoj', 'Hum Log'

Bhopal, Apr 21 (PTI) Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday asked the Union Information and Broadcasting ministry to telecast Doordarshan's popular shows, including 'Bharat Ek Khoj' and 'Humlog', during the COVID-19 lockdown.

In a letter to Union minister Prakash Jawadekar, Singh praised the Centre's decision to telecast 'Ramayan', 'Mahabharat' and 'Chanakya', while demanding that serials, including 'Bharat Ek Khoj', 'Humlog', 'Tamas', among others also be aired on the government-run network.

"It will help in educating the country's youth about the diverse, mutual culture and history of the country," he said.

Singh also urged the minister to issue necessary directives to the channel in the matter, so that these shows can once again entertain citizens.

