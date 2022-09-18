Bhubaneswar, Sep 18: Former India hockey captain and Olympian Dilip Tirkey on Sunday filed his nomination papers for the post of Hockey India's president. Tirkey shared a post along with a picture on the homegrown micro-blogging Koo app in which he can be seen with dignitaries filing his nomination. The former skipper said he is committed to take Indian hockey to new heights.https://www.latestly.com/agency-news/ind-vs-aus-t20i-virat-kohli-might-open-in-some-matches-as-he-is-our-third-opener-says-rohit-sharma-4218784.html

"Submitted my nomination for the post of President, Hockey India with the blessings of all. I am committed to take Indian Hockey to new heights," Dilip Tirkey said on the Koo app. Tirkey is one of the most beloved figures in Indian hockey. He holds the Indian record for most international appearances, with 412 caps over a 15-year-long international career.

In August this year, Hockey India appointed Ajay Nayak as returning officer for conducting Hockey India elections. Ajay Nayak, the former Chief Electoral Officer, Government of Bihar has assumed the position of Returning Officer. Additionally, AK Majumdar has been appointed as the Assistant Returning Officer. They will be assuming their positions with immediate effect.

