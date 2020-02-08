DMK Chief Stalin Demands Resolution Against CAA

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Feb 8 (ANI): DMK President MK Stalin on Saturday held a signature campaign in Otteri, against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR).Addressing a gathering in Otteri, Stalin said, "We are not against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) but Muslims and Srilankan people were not included in the Act. It was not acceptable. DMK is strongly against it.""We planned to get 1 crore signatures but we have now crossed 2 crores, it shows people's anger against CAA. All the signatures will be submitted to the President," he further added. He further demanded that a resolution must be passed against the CAA in the state Assembly."I demand that a resolution be passed against CAA like Kerala did but it is being considered.Protests erupted in various part of the country against the CAA after Parliament gave its nod to the Bill last year. (ANI)

