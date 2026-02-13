Salem, February 13: A 37 year old man reportedly died of a suspected heart attack while attending a public meeting addressed by Vijay, chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, in Salem, Tamil Nadu, on Friday.

According to Salem police officials quoted by ANI, the deceased has been identified as Suraj, a native of Maharashtra who had been residing in the Sevvaipettai area of Salem. He was engaged in silver related labour work and is survived by his wife and a child.

Police said Suraj had attended the TVK rally as a spectator during a meeting organised for party administrators. During the event, he suddenly collapsed. He was rushed for medical assistance but was declared dead. Preliminary reports suggest a heart attack as the cause of death. Authorities have launched further inquiries into the incident. Vijay’s TVK Gets ‘Whistle’ Symbol: Election Commission Allots ‘Whistle’ Symbol to Actor-Turned-Politician’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026.

The incident comes months after a stampede at a rally addressed by Vijay in Karur reportedly claimed nearly 40 lives, raising concerns over crowd management at large political gatherings.

Vijay Targets DMK and AIADMK at Salem Rally

Addressing supporters at the Salem rally, Vijay urged voters to support TVK’s “whistle” symbol in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. He also controversially told voters not to refuse money offered by other parties but to ultimately vote for TVK. TVK Rally: After Karur Stampede Tragedy, Vijay Resumes Public Outreach at Kancheepuram, Attacks DMK.

Without directly naming the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the main opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Vijay criticised alliance politics in the state.

“For the DMK, alliance is only to win; and for all other things, such as governance, they will be on their own,” he said, adding that he is not like those who depend on allies.

Police said crowd safety measures and the exact circumstances leading to the man’s death are part of the ongoing investigation.

