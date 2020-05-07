Don Arun Gawli's Daughter to Tie Knot on May 8 Amid Lockdown

Mumbai, May 7 (PTI) Former don Arun Gawli's daughter Yogita will marry Marathi actor Akshay Waghmare in a simple home ceremony at Dagadi Chawl in central Mumbai on Friday amid the COVID-19 lockdown, an official said on Thursday.

The family has informed the Agripada police about the ceremony and only three to four guests each from both families were expected to attend, the official said.

The families have assured the police that they will follow the lockdown rules, he said.

The wedding was earlier scheduled to take place on March 29, but was postponed due to the lockdown, a source from the family said.

Gawli, who is serving a life sentence in the 2007 Kamlakar Jamsandekar murder case, is now out on parole.

