Don't Panic About COVID-19, Says Nitish Kumar

Patna (Bihar) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday appealed to people to maintain distance from people not to panic amid the coronavirus crisis.Addressing a press meet here, Kumar said, "I would like to appeal to people to maintain distance from people and be aware of the measures to contain the COVID-19. Do not panic."Asked on the rising prices of hand sanitisers, the Chief Minister suggested that people should wash their hands frequently and it is the best way to prevent the spread of coronavirus."People should wash their hands at least for 20 seconds and do it frequently," he said.A total of 114 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India so far including 13 cured and two reported deaths, said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry earlier today. (ANI)

