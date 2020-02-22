Don't Think There is Anything Wrong with Bumrah, Says Tim Southee

Wellington [New Zealand], Feb 22 (ANI): After taking a lead of 51 runs against India on day two of the first Test, New Zealand pacer Tim Southee on Saturday said that he does not think there is anything wrong with Jasprit Bumrah.His remarks came as Bumrah did not manage to take a wicket on the second day of the first Test. The Indian paceman also failed to take a single wicket in the three-match ODI series against the Kiwis."I do not think there is anything wrong. Bumrah is a world-class bowler, great performances are not far away when you have quality. I am sure that he is working extremely hard, there were games when he bowled really well but was not able to take wickets. Hopefully, we can keep Bumrah quiet for the rest of the tour," Southee told reporters.New Zealand has gained a 51-run lead over India in the first Test. The Kiwis ended the day at 216/5 after bundling out India for 165.Ishant Sharma took three wickets for India on day two. He took the crucial wickets of Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, and Ross Taylor."He (Ishant) has been a world-class bowler for a long time now. He is coming back from an injury, he has played 90 odd Test matches, so he knows what needs to be done," Southee said."There is a long way to go in the Test, it has been an interesting wicket, the odd one is holding and staying up a little bit. If we can carry on tomorrow morning and get partnerships together, then it will order well for us. The run-out of Pant was a crucial thing this morning," he added. (ANI)

