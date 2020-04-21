Dozens Killed in Eastern DR Congo Floods

World. (File Image)

Bukavo (DR Congo), Apr 21 (AFP) Forty-six people have died in heavy flooding that struck the town of Uvira in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, local officials said on Tuesday, giving early figures.

"The updated toll is 30 dead, but it's still very provisional," deputy mayor Kapenda Kyky Kifara told AFP, while the territory's administrator, Alexis Rashidi Kasangala, said there were 16 recorded dead and 3,600 homes that been destroyed on the outskirts of the town.

Uvira is located in South Kivu province, bordering Lake Tanganyika. The region has been pounded by heavy rain in recent weeks, causing the three rivers running through the town to burst their banks. The toll last Friday stood at 24.

Around 15 people have died since the start of the year in Bukavu, the provincial capital, from flooding and mudslides. (AFP)

