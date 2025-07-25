New Delhi, July 25: A drone-launched precision guided missile has been successfully test-fired by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) at a test range in Andhra Pradesh. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday that the flight trials were carried out in Kurnool. DRDO Successfully Tests Indigenously Developed ‘Air Droppable Container’ With Indian Navy for Emergency Supplies at Sea.

‘Indian Industry Is Ready to Produce Critical Defence Technologies’

In a major boost to India’s defence capabilities, @DRDO_India has successfully carried out flight trials of UAV Launched Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM)-V3 in the National Open Area Range (NOAR), test range in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. Congratulations to DRDO and the industry… pic.twitter.com/KR4gzafMoQ — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 25, 2025

"In a major boost to India's defence capabilities, @DRDO_India has successfully carried out flight trials of UAV Launched Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM)-V3 in the National Open Area Range (NOAR), test range in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh," Singh said in a social media post.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)