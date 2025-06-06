New Delhi, June 6: In a move to uphold animal welfare and maintain public hygiene, the Delhi Government has issued a strict advisory against the illegal killing and sacrifice of cows, calves, camels, and other prohibited animals during the Bakra-Eid on June 7, a release said. The advisory issued by the Delhi Government outlines strict guidelines to ensure lawful and hygienic practices during Bakra Eid. It mandates that all sacrificial rituals must occur exclusively at designated locations, explicitly prohibiting sacrifices on roadsides, streets, or any public spaces.

It emphasises zero tolerance for violations, with strict action to be taken against offenders as per the laws. The advisory also bans taking or sharing photos and videos of the sacrificial rituals on social media platforms, aiming to prevent the promotion or glorification of such activities. As per the release, Minister of Development Kapil Mishra underlined the government's stance and said, "The Delhi Government is committed to protecting our cultural and environmental heritage, of which animal welfare is an integral part. We will not tolerate any illegal sacrifices or cruelty during the festival celebration. Strict compliance with the advisory is non-negotiable, and violators will face immediate action from law enforcement agencies."

The advisory aligns with existing laws, including the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, Transport of Animals Rules, 1978, Slaughter House Rules, 2001, and the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. It highlights that the Transport of Animals Rules, 1978, are often violated during transportation, leading to animal suffering, it added.

The release further added that rule 3 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Slaughter House) Rules, 2001, prohibits slaughter outside designated slaughterhouses, especially for animals that are pregnant, have offspring less than three months old, or are uncertified by a veterinary doctor. The Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011, further classify camels as non-food animals, making their slaughter illegal. The Delhi Agricultural Cattle Preservation Act, 1994, also strictly prohibits the slaughter of cows in Delhi.

The advisory has been forwarded to the Secretary-cum-Commissioner (Development), as well as the DMs, DCPs, Commissioner (MCD), and other concerned authorities, with instructions to enforce animal welfare laws rigorously and take stringent action against violators during the Bakra-Eid festival. The Delhi Government urges citizens to adhere to the advisory and report any violations to the concerned authorities to ensure a peaceful, hygienic, and lawful celebration of Bakra-Eid.

