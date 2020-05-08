Ensure Stranded Labourers Reach Home, Financial Aid to Unorganised Sector Workers: BMS to Shah

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Ensure all stranded labourers reach home, give financial assistance to unorganised sector workers affected by the coronavirus-triggered lockdown and make arrangements for rehabilitation of Indians returning from the Gulf countries, the RSS-affiliated trade union BMS has urged the Centre on Friday.

In a memorandum to Home Minister Amit Shah, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh has flagged the "burning problems" faced by migrant and unorganised sector workers during the lockdown since late March and requested for remedial measures.

"...the assault on employment is deepening. The migrant workers are in bunkers meeting the savage blows. The long drawn lockdown caused closure of activities and also loss of employment," it said and suggested sector-wise measures to the government to alleviate their problems.

It said the Centre may follow some of the steps taken by Delhi, Kerala and Telangana in this regard.

"All those who are engaged in any kind of self-employment activities be given help on lines of Delhi, where street-venders, e-rickshaw, auto, and cycle rickshaw pullers are given financial help," it said.

Similarly it also demanded financial package for beedi workers on account of work loss due to the lockdown, on the lines of Kerala and Telangana who paid Rs 3,000 and Rs 1,500 per worker respectively.

Delhi, Kerala and Telangana are ruled by non-BJP parties. Kerala is governed by the CPI(M), which is ideologically diametrically opposite to the ruling BJP and its ideological mentor RSS.

Underlining the pain and grief of migrant labourers, BMS said that long-drawn lockdown caused "closure of activities and also loss of employment", and the labourers endured on their own for a fortnight.

“But at the month end, their worries for family- wellbeing became paramount concern and the only thought was to go home,” it said in the memorandum.

Transportation should be arranged for migrant labourers who are stranded midway and they reaching their destination should be priority, the BMS said, adding that they should be provided employment once they reach home.

The BMS also demanded financial package for beedi workers, fishermen engaged in inland fishing, and those engaged in small time self employment activities such as street vendors, rickshaw pullers and others.

It also suggested government to make necessary arrangement for employment of workers who are returning from the Gulf countries and Malaysia.

"Large numbers of NRIs stranded in Gulf countries and in Malaysia are eager to return to India. They are in lakhs. Their livelihood in India is matter of concern. An exhaustive rehabilitation programme needs to be launched. The concerned State will have to get ready just in time," it told the home minister.

