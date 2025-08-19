A peak millennial moment that gave Gen Z a go-to reaction for all things relatable, Achyut Potdar’s professor role in Rajkumar Hirani’s “3 Idiots,” is as legendary as the actor himself. He passed away at 91. Potdar, who acted in more than 125 Hindi and Marathi films and over 100 TV serials, breathed his last on Monday, August 18, in Thane. His demise has left fans heartbroken. To pay honour to his legacy in the most Gen Z way possible, fans have flooded X (formerly Twitter) timeline with his iconic dialogue from the film “Arey Bhai Kehna Kya Chahte Ho,” that remains a timeless meme. His memorable role as a college professor and his expression with the line “Arey Bhai Kehna Kya Chahte Ho” went viral, leading to funny meme GIFs online. Soon, the veteran Indian actor became a millennial and Gen Z favourite.

‘Arey Bhai Kehna Kya Chahte Ho’ Meme Face Achyut Potdar Dies

Veteran actor #AchyutPotdar beloved for his iconic line “Arey bhai kehna kya chahte ho?” passed away yesterday at the age of 91. From a Professor to Indian Army Officer to Indian Oil Executive to a Cinema Legend, a truly remarkable journey. Rest in Peace, Sir. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/6CMxrjJLQf — CinemaRare (@CinemaRareIN) August 19, 2025

Rest In Peace

Fans Honour His Legacy

The Iconic 'Kehna Kya Chahte Ho' GIF

“Arrey Kehna Kya Chahte Ho?”❗️ Achyut Potdar, 3 Idiots fame, passes away at 91 😢 Om Shanti 🙏 #AchyutPotdar pic.twitter.com/ofFJlc3A1M — Siju Moothedath (@SijuMoothedath) August 19, 2025

Rest in Peace, Achyut Potdar

Arey kehna kya chahte ho! Legend meme is no more rest in peace sir💐💐 pic.twitter.com/e8JCAx31Sq — Rishabh Dubey (@Rishabhdubeyji1) August 19, 2025

Fans Mourn His Death

Talented film & tv artist, and the face of a popular meme for the GenZ - Achyut Potdar - died last night in Thane. He had acted in more than 125 Hindi & Marathi films, and nearly 100 tv serials. He was 91. pic.twitter.com/pbh6nh217Y — Sonal Kalra 🇮🇳 (@sonalkalra) August 19, 2025

Dialogue As Timeless As His Acting Legacy

" Are Kehna Kya Chahte Ho " ओम शांति Achyut Potdar 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/Lral1dugSs — Amit Prajapati (@amit21prajapati) August 19, 2025

Fans Honour the Actor With His Iconic Dialogue

Achyut Potdar, 90, is no more! Contributor of arguably one of the best memes of all time, apart from being a fabulous actor! "Arre bhai.. kehna kya chahte ho?" Om shanti! 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/FqiHVK2rjK — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) August 19, 2025

‘Arey Kehna Kya Chahte Ho’ Original Video:

