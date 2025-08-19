A peak millennial moment that gave Gen Z a go-to reaction for all things relatable, Achyut Potdar’s professor role in Rajkumar Hirani’s “3 Idiots,” is as legendary as the actor himself. He passed away at 91. Potdar, who acted in more than 125 Hindi and Marathi films and over 100 TV serials, breathed his last on Monday, August 18, in Thane. His demise has left fans heartbroken. To pay honour to his legacy in the most Gen Z way possible, fans have flooded X (formerly Twitter) timeline with his iconic dialogue from the film “Arey Bhai Kehna Kya Chahte Ho,” that remains a timeless meme. His memorable role as a college professor and his expression with the line “Arey Bhai Kehna Kya Chahte Ho” went viral, leading to funny meme GIFs online. Soon, the veteran Indian actor became a millennial and Gen Z favourite.

