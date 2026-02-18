New Delhi, February 18: Millions of Indian farmers are preparing for the release of the 22nd instalment (kist) of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, expected in late February or March 2026. While the central government has yet to announce an official date, historical trends and the recent presentation of the Union Budget suggest that the disbursement of INR 2,000 per eligible farmer is imminent. The PM-KISAN scheme traditionally follows a four-month cycle for its three annual instalments.

The previous 21st instalment was released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 19, 2025, from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, where over INR 18,000 crore was distributed to 9 crore farmers.

Expected Timeline for Disbursement of 22 Kist of PM Kisan Nidhi

Based on past releases, such as the 19th instalment on February 24, 2025, and the 16th on February 28, 2024 and the 13th instalment was transferred on 27 February 2013, experts anticipate the next round of funds to be credited via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) during the last week of February 2026. This timing is critical for many cultivators to manage expenses for the upcoming spring agricultural season.

Mandatory Compliance: e-KYC and Aadhaar

To ensure the funds reach the intended bank accounts, the government has tightened verification protocols. Beneficiaries must satisfy three primary requirements:

e-KYC Completion: Mandatory for all registered farmers. This can be done via OTP on the official portal, biometric authentication at Common Service Centres (CSCs), or face authentication on the PM-Kisan mobile app.

Aadhaar Seeding: Bank accounts must be linked to the beneficiary's Aadhaar card to facilitate DBT.

Land Record Verification: Land ownership details must be seeded and verified in the PM-Kisan portal.

How to Check Your PM Kisan Instalment Status

Farmers can verify their eligibility and track the 22nd instalment of the PM Kisan Nidhi scheme through the following steps:

Visit the official website at pmkisan.gov.in .

Navigate to the "Farmers Corner" and select "Know Your Status".

Enter your Registration Number or Aadhaar details.

To check the regional list, select the "Beneficiary List" option and enter your state, district, and village details.

Background of the PM-Kisna Scheme

Launched in December 2018, PM-KISAN is a 100 per cent central sector scheme providing INR 6,000 annually to landholding farmer families. The support is delivered in three equal instalments of INR 2,000. Since its inception, the government has disbursed over INR 3.70 lakh crore to more than 11 crore farmer families, making it one of the largest digital benefit transfer initiatives in the world.

