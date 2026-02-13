New Delhi, February 13: Millions of Indian farmers are awaiting the release of the 22nd instalment (kist) of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, expected to be disbursed between February and March 2026. Following the 21st instalment release in November 2025, the Ministry of Agriculture has reportedly finalised preparations for the next INR 2,000 credit.

To ensure uninterrupted payments, the government has introduced more rigorous compliance measures, including a mandatory unique Farmer ID in several states and updated e-KYC protocols. PM Kisan 22nd Instalment Date: Know Steps To Complete PM Kisan E-KYC Online at pmkisan.gov.in As Farmers Await 22nd Kist of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme.

Step-by-Step: Checking Your Payment Status

The official PM Kisan portal at pmkisan.gov.in remains the primary tool for beneficiaries to track their disbursement history. Farmers can check their status using their Registration Number or Mobile Number.

Visit the Portal: Navigate to the official website at pmkisan.gov.in.

Access 'Farmers Corner': Scroll down to the "Farmers Corner" section on the homepage.

Click 'Know Your Status': Select this option to open the status verification page.

Enter Details: Input your Registration Number and the captcha code. If you do not have your registration number, use the "Know Your Registration Number" link to retrieve it via your Aadhaar or mobile number.

Verify with OTP: A one-time password (OTP) will be sent to your registered mobile number. Once entered, the dashboard will display your payment history and current eligibility.

Mandatory Compliance: e-KYC and Farmer ID

For the 2026 cycle, the government has emphasised that simple registration is no longer sufficient for payment eligibility. Two critical requirements must be met:

e-KYC Completion: All beneficiaries must complete their electronic Know Your Customer (e-KYC) verification. This can be done via the portal using Aadhaar-linked OTP or through face authentication on the PM-KISAN mobile app.

Farmer ID Registration: A unique "Farmer ID" is now mandatory for new registrations and is being phased in for existing beneficiaries in 14 states, including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan. This ID integrates land records with Aadhaar to prevent duplicate or fraudulent claims.

Common Reasons for Payment Failure

Data from previous instalments suggests that thousands of farmers miss out on payments due to minor clerical errors. Common issues include:

Aadhaar Seeding: The bank account must be linked to Aadhaar for Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Land Seeding: "Land Seeding" status must be marked as "Yes" on the portal, indicating that the land records have been verified by local authorities.

Name Mismatch: The name on the PM Kisan portal must match the name on the Aadhaar card exactly. PM Kisan 22nd Installment Date Update: When Will Farmers Receive the Next INR 2,000 Payment?

The Road Ahead: 2026 PM Kisan Scheme Disbursement Cycle

The 22nd instalment follows the standard four-month cycle. While an official date has not been announced, sources indicate the release will likely coincide with post-budget agricultural initiatives. Farmers are advised to visit their nearest Common Service Centre (CSC) if they encounter technical difficulties during the online status check.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (pmkisan.gov.in). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2026 03:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).