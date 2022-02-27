Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27 (ANI): 'Dev.D' actor Abhay Deol, who has been known for his quirky choice of films, treated his fans to a series of photos with Italian model, Eugenio Casnighi, on Sunday.

The actor seemed to be taking a road trip to Las Vegas and the pictures gave major 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' vibes to all his fans. In the film, Abhay's character takes a road trip in Spain with his friends, played by Farhan Akhtar and Hrithik Roshan.

Also Read | Elizabeth Taylor Birth Anniversary: From A Place in the Sun to Cleopatra, 9 of the Actress' Best Movie Quotes to Check Out!.

He took to his Instagram handle to post the pictures.

The 'Manorama Six Feet Under' actor sported a dark grey shirt, pistachio green jacket and dark blue jeans. He also sported goggles that gave a typical road trip traveller vibe to him.

Also Read | Rhea Chakraborty Looks Regal in Purple Embroidered Lehenga As She Channels Her Inner 'Butterfly'.

He brought in the reference to the famous children's novel, 'The Wizard of Oz', in the caption of the picture, by writing, "We're off to see the wizard, The wonderful wizard of Vegas Because because because because Becaaaaaaaauze..... It ain't Oz!"

Abhay was last seen in the 2021 film, 'Velle'. He also featured in web series like the sci-fi, 'JL50' and the intense, '1962: The War in the Hills'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)