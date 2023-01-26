Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 26 (ANI): The auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami holds a special significance in actor Abhishek Bachchan's life.

While extending heartfelt greetings to everyone on Basant Panchami, Abhishek revealed an interesting thing.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "May Ma Saraswati bless us all.#BasantPanchami #SaraswatiPujo. Also, on a side note.... As per the Hindu calendar, I was born on Basant Panchami. Thank you for your wishes."

Basant Panchami is celebrated on the first day of spring and falls on the fifth day of the month of Magha and also marks the beginnings of preparation for Holi, which falls forty days after the festival. The festival is dedicated to Maa Saraswati, the Hindu goddess of knowledge, music and art.

Throughout the nation, Basant Panchami is celebrated with slightly diverse customs, and wonderful traditional foods are prepared and savoured on this day. While kite flying is popular in North India, particularly in Punjab and Haryana, it is celebrated as Saraswati Puja in the east of the country, such as West Bengal. It is known as Sri Panchami in the southern states. Flowers are exchanged as gifts in Gujarat, where bouquets and garlands are decorated with mango leaves. On this day, people worship Shiva and Parvati in the Indian states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Uttar Pradesh.

On this day, the colour yellow holds a lot of significance. People dress in yellow for the festival, worship the goddess Saraswati, and consume customary foods. Yellow is a sign of both knowledge and the fields of mustard, which signal the beginning of spring. (ANI)

