New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan shared a heartfelt note for the legendary actor, Dilip Kumar on social media. He was seen accompanying his father Amitabh Bachchan in paying his last respects to Kumar at the burial ground on Wednesday evening in Juhu, Mumbai.

Abhishek took to his Instagram handle and shared an emotional tribute and posted a photograph of himself with the late star. In a long note, the actor revealed that the late actor was set to play his onscreen father in 'Aakhri Mughal' where Dilip saab was supposed to play his father's role. The film had however got shelved.

Abhishek wrote, "My first film was to be 'Aakhri Mughal'. Dilip Sahab was to play my father in the film. I clearly remember my father telling me that it took him over a decade to have the honour of sharing screen space with his idol & here I was given that opportunity in my debut film. He told me to cherish this opportunity and to learn and observe as much as I could by watching the master at work. A film in which I get to work with my idol's idol!! How lucky was I?"

He further added, "Sadly the film never got made & I never had the honour of being able to say that I've been in a film with the great Dilip Kumar Ji. Today, an entire era of cinema came to an end. Thankfully many generations will be able to watch and learn but most importantly enjoy and respect the immense talent of Dilip Sahab through his movies. We thank you for blessing us with your work, wisdom, talent & love. Rest in peace. My deepest condolences to Saira Ji and the family."

Kumar was laid to rest at Juhu's cemetery amid full state honours on Wednesday evening. Several people gathered outside his residence to catch the last glimpse of the 'Mughal-e-Azam' actor before his funeral. The funeral was attended by politicians, Bollywood stars, among others.

Just two days ago, Saira Banu had tweeted about Dilip Kumar's improving medical condition since her husband had been keeping unwell recently. But that was a short-lived glimmer of hope as he passed away on Wednesday morning at the P.D. Hinduja Hospital, where he had been admitted.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek will be seen in 'Bob Biswas', where he is essaying the role of a contract killer. The film is an offshoot of Sujoy Ghosh's thriller 'Kahaani', starring Vidya Balan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)