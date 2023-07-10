Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher-starrer Ghoomer is going to be the opening film at the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Director R Balki and Abhishek expressed their excitement and said that it's an honour for them.

With Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, Angad Bedi, and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles, Ghoomer portrays the inspiring tale of a paraplegic sportsperson, played by Saiyami Kher, who excels as a cricketer under the guidance of her coach, played by Abhishek Bachchan. Ghoomer: Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher Share Moment of Contemplation in This First Look From R Balki’s Film!

Check Out The Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saiyami Kher (@saiyami)

"It's indeed an honour and pleasure for us that Ghoomer will be the opening film at the IFFM," said Bachchan and R Balki in a joint statement, adding, Ghoomer is a story of turning adversity into advantage. A story of innovation when faced with extermination. It is a tribute to the sport and the reservoir of human resilience. It's only fitting for a film that believes that 'Sport makes life worth living' to be launched in the sport capital of the world, Australia, the land of the MCG. Welcome to the first preview of Ghoomer.

Saiyami added, "I am thrilled and extremely honoured that Ghoomer will be the opening film at IFFM. This is a film very very close to my heart. Playing a sport on screen was always my dream, I have been manifesting it since I started acting. I'm so glad it's finally come true. For me this film is much beyond the sport. It's a story of triumph in extreme adversity. It has been the most physically and emotionally demanding film I have done. Feels extra special that people will be watching this film at IFFM for the first time. Couldn't have asked for anything better coming to the land of the great Shane Warne to showcase our film". Ghoomer: Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher’s First Look From R Balki’s Film Revealed!

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), is returning for its 14th edition. Taking place from August 11 to 20, 2023, its opening night on August 12 is expected to be a spectacular occasion with participation from the film's illustrious cast and creators. This year, the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne is presenting a lineup of several events at venues across Melbourne. From the renowned Hammer Hamer Hall to the prestigious National Gallery of Victoria, these iconic locations will serve as the backdrop for a series of exhilarating festival events.