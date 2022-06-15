Actress Saiyami Kher, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Ghoomer, recently took to social media to share the first look of the film where she can be seen sharing the frame with her Breathe: Into the Shadows co-actor Abhishek Bachchan. The film has been directed by advertising maverick and Paa director R. Balki and also stars Shabana Azmi in a significant role. Ghoomer: Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher’s First Look From R Balki’s Film Revealed!

Saiyami will be seen essaying the role of a cricketer in the film which sees Abhishek playing the role of her coach. Sharing her excitement, the actress said in a statement, "While growing up I always thought I would be a sportsperson some day as I loved being associated with the sports since my childhood. But when acting came into the picture, I realised I loved facing the camera and the different life that it brought with each character that I played onscreen."

She further mentioned that as an actress and a sports enthusiast, she always harboured the dream of essaying the role of a cricketer, "But somewhere deep down in my heart I also wanted to always play a cricketer onscreen and fulfil my dream of being a cricketer no matter, even if meant as a role onscreen."

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saiyami Kher (@saiyami)

And the film gave her the outlet to project her skills, "Ghoomer gave me that opportunity, it's like a dream come true project for me. It was an emotionally and physically challenging role but I enjoyed every bit of it. I don't want to restrict myself and want to play more and more characters." Ghoomer: Shabana Azmi Wraps Shoot of Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, Angad Bedi Starrer.

Interestingly, Saiyami has even played cricket at the school level for Maharashtra. The actress made it to the national team selection, but she opted for badminton state championships instead. Additionally, the actress is also a part of Tahira Kashyap's upcoming movie Sharmaji Ki Beti and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary's Faadu.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2022 02:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).