Mumbai, Feb 25 (PTI) Actor Manav Kaul says he is never consumed by the fear of performance or falling into the trap of seeking approval as acting for him is more of a journey within.

Kaul first shot to fame with the the 2013 drama "Kai Po Che!" and went on to give powerful performances in films like "Tumhari Sulu", "Jolly LLB 2", "Thappad" and Netflix anthology "Ajeeb Daastaans".

In an interview with PTI, the 45-year-old actor said his sole focus is to perform with utmost sincerity and not worry about the reception.

"I don't want to repeat what I have done before. Acting is an inward journey, where you search within what you can do in a scene or a performance to make it as real as possible. So when I act, there is no fear, no butterflies. I don't even get into the whole zone of 'I want to do good. I don't want to do good work, I want to live something.

"So I don't care whether people watch it, don't like it, who is in front of me or who is directing me. Am I going to live this character ? If I am doing that, I love it. It is an inward journey, so I don't seek any approval from outside, no validation. At the end of the day, you know what you have done," he said.

Though Kaul may not operate from a place of fear when it comes to acting, he still gets apprehensive to take up a role which challenges him.

His latest series, Netflix's "The Fame Game" , in which he essays the role of Bollywood star Manish Khanna put him in a difficult situation.

Kaul said he was impressed with the show's writing and found the series "extremely interesting", but was unsure if he would be able to play a superstar-- a world he is detached from.

"I was not sure, because there are a lot of complexes in a script which you are never sure if you would be able to do it. I always start negative and eventually, slowly, by the time I reach sets, I feel 'Ok, I can manage'. Manish Khanna is a Bollywood star and it is a life I am far removed from.

"I don't party, I don't step out of the house that much. So, because I didn't know this life at all, (I was unsure). But I understand the loneliness of Manish Khanna, what happens after he shuts the door. I could identify from certain things and started from there and slowly everything fell into place," he added.

Filmmaker Sri Rao serves as the showrunner and writer of "The Fame Game" which follows a Bollywood icon, played by Madhuri Dixit Nene, who suddenly goes missing.

Filmmakers Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli are attached as directors on the series, which premiers Friday. The series also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Suhasini Muley, Lakshvir Saran and Muskkaan Jaferi.

