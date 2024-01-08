Actor Anshuman Jha and his wife Sierra are expecting a baby. Sierra may be due in March 2024. The baby will be born in America as Sierra's mother is there. Anshuman lost his mother and father in 2020. Speaking about it, Anshuman said, "Having your mom around is critical at this time - for the mother and the child. I wish my mom was around. And Sierra is blessed to have her mom and dad by her side. While it is legal in America to know whether it's a boy or a girl - the couple have intentionally chosen to not find out. We want to be surprised. Let nature take its course." After a White Wedding, Anshuman Jha Marries Sierra Winters in a ‘Traditional Vedic Wedding’ (View Pic).

The child is not coming from us, it is only coming through us and we will be grateful for whatever God blesses us with. We are very grateful. It felt the closest to the feeling of seeing God - when you see a dot on screen in the first sonography - I felt like that's it - I see God, the soul, life in essence." Anshuman and Sierra tied the knot in 2022. Meanwhile, on the work front, Anshuman will be coming up with ''Hari-Om'. In the film, veteran singer Asha Bhosle lent her voice to one of the songs. Sharing more details about the track, Anshuman said, "It's surreal to have met Asha Ji. So grateful that she has sung ''Zindagi Tu Chupi Hai Kahan'' in her inimitable style. She also loved the Lakadbaggha trailer and told me she had met Bruce Lee in 1971 which made the meeting even more special. I asked her what he was like and she very kindly shared." Anshuman Jha and Wife Sierra Set To Welcome Their First Child in March 2024.

Anshuman Jha and his Wife Sierra

Anshuman Jha, Wife Sierra (Photo Credits: X)

"The track is called "Zindagi Tu Chupi Hai Kahan", it's a feel good, slice of life track which is filmed of the journey which the father (Raghuvir Yadav as Hari) and the son (Anshuman Jha as Om) take through Varanasi," he added. More details regarding the film are awaited.