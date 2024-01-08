Actor Anshuman Jha and his athlete-writer-chef wife Sierra have announced that they are expecting their first baby in March, 2024. Anshuman is known for his works in movies like Lakadbaggha, Love Sex Aur Dhokha, Yeh Hai Bakrapur, Chauranga, Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain, and Mastram. Anshuman Jha Gets Married to Long-Time Partner Sierra Winters in the US

Much like their wedding in October 2022, they threw a very private baby shower with their close friends before jetting off to New York for Christmas and New Year. The baby will be born in America as Sierra 's mother is there. Anshuman, who lost his parents in 2020, stressed on the importance of having grandparents around in childhood.

He said: "Having your mom around is critical at this time - for the mother and the child. I wish my mom was around. And Sierra is blessed to have her mom and dad by her side." While it is legal in America to know whether it's a boy or a girl - the couple have intentionally chosen to not find out. "We want to be surprised. Let nature take its course. The child is not coming from us, it is only coming through us and we will be grateful for whatever God blesses us with," shared Anshuman. Actor Anshuman Jha, Wife Sierra to Embrace Parenthood.

He added: "We are very grateful. It felt the closest to the feeling of seeing God - when you see a dot on screen in the first sonography - I felt like that's it - I see God, the soul, life in essence." On the work front, he has begun training for Lakadbaggha 2. He will also star in Hari-Om, with Raghuvir Yadav. Anshuman will make his directorial debut 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli', scheduled for release in 2024.

