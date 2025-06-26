Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 26 (ANI): Actor Krishna was arrested by Chennai Police in connection with an alleged drug case.

The Chennai City Police Narcotics Intelligence Division has arrested two key individuals, Krishna and Kevin, in connection with a major drug trafficking case on Thursday.

This follows an earlier incident on May 22, 2025, in which a large quantity of drugs was seized near the Nungambakkam railway station, according to a Greater Chennai Police press release.

Following detailed investigations by the Narcotics Intelligence Unit, the police arrested one accused on June 1 and another on June 7. During interrogation, it was revealed that the drugs were sourced from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Mumbai and brought to Chennai for sale to local youths and others, as per the press release.

Based on this intelligence, police conducted a thorough raid today (June 26, 2025) and arrested a man identified as Jeshveer alias Kevin. The raid was led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Visharani (IPS), under the supervision of senior officers from the Narcotics Division, Legal Department, Cyber Crime, and Technical Teams.

According to police, Kevin, who handled transactions through WhatsApp and other encrypted platforms, acted as a middleman, connecting buyers and sellers of narcotic substances. He maintained close contact with college students and youths, promoting drug usage among them.

His operations involved maintaining both cash and stock at hand to quickly fulfill orders. The accused was also involved in providing loans to college students and others, using drug sales as a front for illegal financial activities. Investigations have revealed that he collaborated with actor Krishna, as per the press release.

Further investigations are underway. The authorities have confirmed that all the arrested individuals will be produced before the court. Further legal action is being pursued.

Krishna is another actor taken into custody after South Indian film actor Srikanth, who was arrested on Monday by the Greater Chennai Police in connection with a narcotics case, police said.

The arrest followed the detention of T. Prasad, a functionary of the AIADMK IT wing, who is suspected of having supplied the banned substance to the actor. During interrogation, police gathered evidence pointing to Actor Srikanth's alleged involvement in the drug network.

According to officials, Tamil actor Shrikanth was produced before a Magistrate at the Magistrate's residence. They said the actor has been remanded to judicial custody until July 7, 2025, following his appearance.

Shrikanth's advocate, Vignesh Ramanadhan, represented him during the proceedings. Earlier, he was taken to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for a medical examination as part of the procedure. Following this, Actor Srikanth was produced before Magistrate Dhayalan of the 14th Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Egmore.

The hearing took place at the magistrate's residence in the Judicial Officers' Quarters, which is located in the Egmore area of Chennai. Actor Srikanth was brought to the Nungambakkam Police Station on Monday afternoon and interrogated for more than nine hours.

During this time, a blood sample was collected and tested, with the results confirming the presence of the narcotic substance in his system. Srikanth made his acting debut in 1999 with K Balachander's TV show Jannal--Marabu Kavithaigal. In 2002, he debuted on the silver screen with the Tamil film Roja Kootam.

Meanwhile, on the work front as an actor, Krishna first faced the camera for Mani Ratnam's Anjali and later appeared in Iruvar and Santosh Sivan's The Terrorist. (ANI)

