Egyptian soldiers keep watch near the Rafah Crossing along the Egypt-Gaza border in Rafah, Egypt. (Photo/Reuters)

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 31 (ANI): In line with the ceasefire agreement, Israel will reopen the Rafah Crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt for pedestrian movement in both directions on Sunday, the Defense Ministry's Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) announced.

Detailing how the crossings will function, COGAT said, "Exit from and entry into the Gaza Strip via the Rafah Crossing will be permitted in coordination with Egypt, following prior security clearance of individuals by Israel, and under the supervision of the European Union mission, similar to the mechanism implemented in January 2025."

Clarifying return protocols, COGAT added, "The return of residents from Egypt to the Gaza Strip will be permitted, in coordination with Egypt, for residents who left Gaza during the course of the war only, and only after prior security clearance by Israel," noting that "in addition to initial identification and screening at the Rafah Crossing by the European Union mission, an additional screening and identification process will be conducted at a designated corridor, operated by the defense establishment in an area under IDF control."

Providing context on the scale of movement during the conflict, The Times of Israel reported that around 42,000 Gazans exited the Strip during the war, most of them patients seeking medical care overseas or individuals holding dual citizenship.

Expanding on upcoming procedures, The Times of Israel earlier this week said all Palestinians seeking to enter or leave Gaza would require approval from Egypt, with Cairo forwarding names to Israel's domestic security service for vetting. Israeli officials told The Times of Israel that applications would be reviewed individually, and any senior militant figures attempting to depart Gaza would be denied clearance.

According to The Times of Israel, security checks at the crossing will be conducted by Palestinian Authority representatives alongside monitors from the European Union, who will oversee screenings for those exiting the Strip.

Operationally, Israel will supervise departures remotely. From a control room, Israeli personnel will use facial recognition technology to verify identities against an approved list before opening the gate to allow passage into Egypt.

However, returnees will face tighter controls. Palestinians entering Gaza from Egypt will undergo Israeli security screening after crossing Rafah, arriving first at an Israel Defense Forces checkpoint, after which they will be permitted to continue toward Hamas-controlled areas inside Gaza.

The reopening follows a temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that came into effect on November 27, 2023. (ANI)

