Mumbai, April 5: The mortal remains of legendary actor and director Manoj Kumar were brought to his residence in Mumbai for family members and close friends to pay their last respects. The ambulance carrying the actor's body from Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai was adorned with garlands and flowers as a tribute to the superstar, who left an indelible mark on Indian cinema.

Manoj Kumar, affectionately known as "Bharat Kumar" for his portrayal of patriotic roles, passed away on April 4, 2025, at the age of 87. His passing marks the end of an era in the Indian film industry. The actor's last rites will be performed today, April 5, 2025, at around 11:30 am at Pawan Hans in Vile Parle, Mumbai, as confirmed by his son, Kunal Goswami. ‘A Legend in Every Sense’: Shah Rukh Khan Pays Tribute to Manoj Kumar, Says His Films Uplifted Our Country and Cinema.

Manoj Kumar’s Mortal Remains Brought to His Residence for Final Goodbye

Born as Harikrishan Goswami on July 24, 1937, in Abbottabad (now in Pakistan), Manoj Kumar became a household name for his roles in patriotic films. His iconic performances in movies like 'Upkar' (1967), 'Purab Aur Paschim' (1970), 'Kranti' (1981) and 'Shaheed' (1965) earned him the title of "Bharat Kumar." His work not only entertained audiences but also instilled a sense of national pride.

Apart from acting, Kumar was also a successful director and producer. His directorial debut, 'Upkar', won the National Film Award for Second Best Feature Film. His other major successes as a director include 'Purab Aur Paschim' and 'Roti Kapda Aur Makaan' (1974), both of which were critically acclaimed and commercially successful. Manoj Kumar’s Demise: From Aamir Khan to Salman Khan, Bollywood Condoles Legendary Actor’s Death.

Kumar also earned prestigious awards, such as the Padma Shri (1992) and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award (2015). Manoj Kumar's death has shocked the nation, with tributes pouring in from political leaders and prominent figures in the film industry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects, calling Kumar an "icon of Indian cinema," acknowledging his ability to inspire national pride through his films. President Droupadi Murmu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and several other political figures also expressed their grief, praising the actor's significant contributions to Indian cinema and his unwavering dedication to patriotic storytelling.

