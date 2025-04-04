Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 4 (ANI): As condolences pour in for legendary actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar, who passed away early this morning, Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Aamir Khan have also expressed grief over his demise.

Taking to his X account on Friday, Salman, while calling Kumar a "true legend," wrote, "Manoj Kumar Ji... a true legend. Thank you for the unforgettable films and memories..."

Aamir Khan, in a statement shared by his team, said, "Manoj Kumar was not just an actor and filmmaker; he was an institution. I have learned so much from watching his films. His films often focused on important social themes, which brought him closer to the common man. My heartfelt condolences to his family."

Earlier in the day, Raveena Tandon, while speaking to ANI, shared how much she admired Kumar and called him a "genius" who "was ahead of his time."

Mentioning how he played a key role in her father's life, the actress said, "We can never forget him. He was so close to me. He gave the first break to my father in Balidaan. My father was so close to him. He (Manoj Kumar) was ahead of his time. When he gave the song 'Jab zero diya mere Bharat ne', there was no concept of a revolving restaurant in India, so he created something like that. He was always a genius. I think the patriotism that I have in me, I would say, it has come from him, his films, and my father...."

Singer Nitin Mukesh also spoke fondly about his memories of the legendary actor who passed away at the age of 87 early this morning.

He shared that Kumar was one of the first people to support him when he began his career in the industry and also recalled his memories of working with the legendary actor, reminiscing about singing iconic the song 'Zindagi Ki Na Tute Ladi, Pyaar Kar Le Ghadi Do Ghadi' from the film 'Kranti', which Kumar had directed.

"There are so many memories of him... When I had just started working, it was Manoj Kumar Sahab who called my mother... He used to lovingly call my father Kripa Ram ji...," Nitin Mukesh told ANI.

Remembering what Manoj Kumar told his mother, Nitin Mukesh said, "He called my mother and told her, 'Bhabhi ji, I was deeply indebted to Kripa Ram ji, but I promise you that I will make sure Nitin sings in my films. Whatever I can do for Nitin in life, I will do.'"

"Mere zindagi ka aaj tak ka sabse lokpriya geet, 40 saal purana gaana 'Zindagi Ki Na Tute Ladi, Pyaar Kar Le Ghadi Do Ghadi' from the film Kranti, is a gift from him... Today, whatever I am is because of Manoj ji's love," Mukesh added.

Leaders from across the political spectrum, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, also shared tributes, praising his contributions to Indian cinema and his ability to instill national pride through his work.

Prime Minister Modi called him an "icon of Indian cinema," lauding his ability to inspire national pride through his films.

The legendary actor and filmmaker passed away at 4:03 a.m. on April 4 at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai after a prolonged illness.

Born Harikrishan Goswami on July 24, 1937, in Abbottabad (now in Pakistan), Kumar became an iconic figure in Indian cinema, especially in the 1960s and 1970s. The actor was affectionately known as "Bharat Kumar" for his iconic roles in patriotic films such as Upkar, Purab Aur Paschim, and Shaheed.

In addition to his acting career, Kumar made significant contributions as a director and producer. His directorial debut Upkar (1967) won the National Film Award for Second Best Feature Film.

Other successful films directed by him include Purab Aur Paschim (1970) and Roti Kapda Aur Makaan (1974), both of which were major successes, both critically and commercially. (ANI)

