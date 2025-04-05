Mumbai, April 4: Manoj Kumar's demise has left the entire film fraternity in a deep state of shock. Paying a heartfelt tribute to 'Bharat Kumar', Shah Rukh Khan stated that the legend's films uplifted the country and cinema. SRK penned on the micro-blogging site, "Manoj Kumar ji made films that uplifted our country, our cinema and focused on unity with unmatched sincerity. A legend in every sense. His films shaped an era and left a mark on our cinema. Thank you, sir. You will always be ‘Bharat’ to us."

Aamir Khan also recalled learning by watching Manoj Kumar's films. Mr Perfectionist's official statement read, “Manoj Kumar was not just an actor, and film-maker, he was an institution. I have learned so much from watching his films. His films were often based on important social themes which brought him really close to the common man. My heartfelt condolences to his family.” Manoj Kumar’s Demise: From Aamir Khan to Salman Khan, Bollywood Condoles Legendary Actor’s Death.

Shah Rukh Khan Pays Tribute to Manoj Kumar

Manoj Kumar ji made films that uplifted our country, our cinema, and focused on unity with unmatched sincerity. A legend in every sense. His films shaped an era and left a mark on our cinema. Thank you, sir. You will always be ‘Bharat’ to us. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 4, 2025

Moreover, Salman Khan thanked the late legend for his 'unforgettable films'. His heartfelt tribute to the yesteryear stalwart read, "Manoj Kumar Ji… a true legend. Thank you for the unforgettable films and memories....."

Akshay Kumar also used social media to pay his last respects to the legendary actor and filmmaker. He mentioned on his X handle, "I grew up learning from him that there’s no emotion like love and pride for our country. And if we actors won’t take the lead in showing this emotion, who will? Such a fine person, and one of the biggest assets of our fraternity. RIP Manoj Sir. Om Shanti." 'Shaheed', 'Upkar', 'Kranti' and More: 10 Films That Defined Manoj Kumar's Career.

Yesteryear diva Hema Malini also disclosed that Manoj Kumar was extremely fond of her and took great care to get the best angles in all the scenes. Her Instagram post read, "Those days the directors were passionate about their work and each left indelible memories behind. Manoj Kumar, known as Bharat for the touch of patriotism in all his movies, was truly unique in his approach to filmmaking. He was very fond of me and took great care to get the best angles in all the scenes. His films had mass appeal - they were aesthetic, interesting with excellent narratives and dialogues that people loved."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 05, 2025 09:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).