Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 11 (ANI): Actor-turned-nurse Shikha Sharma was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai due to a paralysis stroke on Thursday.

Shikha Malhotra, an actor and a degree holder in nursing, was serving at Mumbai's Balasaheb Thackeray Covid Hospital as a nurse. She suffered a sudden paralysis stroke on Thursday, following which she was immediately admitted to Kokilaben Hospital where she was later referred to Cooper hospital in Mumbai.

The sources reported that at present, her condition is not good and that her right side of the body has got fully paralysed.

Due to no work in Bollywood, she started counselling COVID-19 patients at Mumbai's BMC Hospital for over the past three months to help the nation in the fight against coronavirus. Later, Shikha herself got diagnosed with COVID-19.

Recalling the days in an earlier interview with ANI, Shikha stated that she was paralysed at the age of 12 too. The actor was last featured in Sanjay Mishra directed 'Kaanchli Life in a Slough' and also in 'Fan' starring Shahrukh Khan and 'Running Shaadi' with Tapsee Pannu in lead. (ANI)

