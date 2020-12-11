Another name added to the celebrities who have left us is Friday star Tommy 'Tiny' Lister. The wrestler/actor was found dead at his Marina Del Rey apartment yesterday. Lister was 62 and the reason for his death is still unknown. Police officials told a media portal that the initial speculation is that Lister died of natural causes and an autopsy will be conducted to confirm the same. Tommy was found unconscious in his apartment when the police officers arrived at his place and was declared dead there and then. Verne Troyer, Mini-Me of Austin Powers, Dies at 49!

Hollywood news portal TMZ broke the news first. They got in contact with the police officials as well who shared a few insights of the case. The police told TMZ that the police reached the veteran character actor's house after a call of an unconscious male. The L.A. County Sheriff's Department said that Lister was found during a welfare check after his friends and colleagues didn't hear from him.

Lister's manager Cindy Cowan confirmed the news and revealed that he had contracted coronavirus symptoms earlier but soon recovered from it. The actor had missed shooting on a film project because of the ailment as well. While he had fully recovered from the coronavirus symptoms, Lister was recently complaining of breathing problems due to which his condition was deteriorating day by day. Korean Filmmaker Kim Ki-duk Passes Away at 59, Died Due to COVID-19 Complications.

"He was a wonderful guy with a heart of gold. Everyone loved him. A real gentle giant. We’re all devastated,' Cowan told Variety. He was best known for playing Deebo in Friday and Next Friday. His Friday co-star Ice Cube took to Instagram to pay condolences by posting a memorial for the late entertainer. "America’s favourite bully was a born entertainer who would pop into character at the drop of a hat terrifying people on and off-camera. Followed by a big smile and laugh. Thank you for being a good dude at heart. I miss you already," he said.

Lister was a part of films like Austin Powers in Goldmember, Jackie Brown, The Fifth Element and The Dark Knight. He was also a professional wrestler and played opposite Hulk Hogan in 1989's No Holds Barred. May his soul rest in peace.

