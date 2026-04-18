Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 (ANI): Filmmaker Aditya Dhar, who is riding high on the massive success of his recent film 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge,' penned an adorable note for choreographer Vijay Ganguly and praised his work in the blockbuster.

Dhar, who has been thanking members of the team after the film's strong box office run, took to his Instagram account to speak warmly about Vijay's creative instincts and called him someone who feels music deeply and turns it into powerful visuals.

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Sharing his thoughts, Dhar wrote, "Choreographer par excellence- Vijay Ganguly."

"With Vijay, it always begins with instinct. He doesn't just hear music, he feels it and then translates that feeling into something you can see. What surprised me most on Dhurandhar was how much he thinks like a director. It made my job easier in ways I didn't expect."

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The 'Uri' director also said there is a natural storyteller inside Vijay and linked it to his family background. He remembered their talks around the song 'Shararat' and admitted that he was not "fully convinced" at first about having a lip-sync dance track in the film.

"Maybe it's years of experience or maybe it's in his DNA, being the great Anil Ganguly's son, but there's a storyteller in him that goes beyond choreography. I still remember our conversations around 'Shararat.' I wasn't fully convinced about doing a lip-sync dance track in the film," he added.

"But Vijay just smiled and said, 'Let's go for it sir, it'll be fun.' That one push gave Shashwat and me the confidence we needed. And what came out of it is honestly one of my favorite parts of the film," he further wrote.

Take a look

https://www.instagram.com/p/DXQ3d-gD4JD/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Released on March 19, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' has continued its strong run in theatres and broken several box office records. Among many feats, the film recently took the entire 'Dhurandhar' franchise to surpass the Rs 3000 crore mark, making it the first Indian film series ever to achieve this extraordinary feat.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the second film has carried forward the success of the first part in a massive way. (ANI)

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