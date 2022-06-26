Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 26 (ANI): Actor Aditya Roy Kapur, who is busy promoting his upcoming film 'Om: The battle within', recently visited wrestler The Great Khali at the latter's academy.

Ecstatic after meeting him, Aditya shared a video on Instagram in which he is seen inside the boxing ring, challenging another wrestler.

Looking sharp, Aditya is heard asking his opponent, "I'm right here, do you want to challenge me to a fight?". His opponent replied saying, "you want to fight me, okay, let him fight" after which Aditya knocks him down! Check the video here:

The video has garnered a lot of views and comments from his fans and friends. Actor-friend Varun Dhawan wrote, "U just layer the smack down".

Aditya was accompanied to Khali's academy with his co-star Sanjana Sanghi. She also shared a video from the event, showing glimpses of their visit. She captioned the video, "Thank you @thegreatkhali and everyone in Chandigarh & Jalandhar for having us and for such a fun fun day. Feels amazing to finally be able to join the #OM fam in our last promotional leg. The FOMO of having to miss everything thus far while filming in Leh has been real. But better late than never. It's T-5 to #OM baby! Rock and roll."

'Om: The Battle Within' is an action-thriller and is all set to release on July 1. Helmed by Kapil Verma, 'Om: The Battle Within' also features Jackie Shroff, Ashutosh Rana, and Prakash Raj. The film has been produced by Zee Studios and Ahmed Khan. (ANI)

