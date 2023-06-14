Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 (ANI): Lights, camera, action! Actor Aditya Roy Kapur has started shooting for director Anurag Basu's 'Metro...in Dino'.

Aditya began shooting for the movie in Film City, Goregaon, Mumbai on Tuesday night, as per a press statement.

While the movie is an ensemble drama, Basu will first focus on the track of Aditya and Sara Ali Khan's characters. 'Metro...In Dino' marks Aditya and Basu's second collaboration. The duo first worked together in 'Ludo'.

"Aditya began with an emotional sequence yesterday. Anurag has lined up the most challenging scenes at the start, with Sara expected to join the project later this week. The Film City stint will be a week-long affair, following which Aditya will dive into the promotions. After that, he will dedicate himself fully to the film for the next few months. He wants to finish it before starting another project because it is a consuming role," a source quoted in the statement.

Billed as an anthology, the film also features Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta in the lead roles.'Metro...In Dino', a film that apparently draws its title from the popular song 'In Dino' from 'Life in a... Metro', will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based in contemporary times.

Sharing more details about the film, Basu had earlier said, "Metro...In Dino is a tale of the people and for the people! It has been a while since I am working on this one and I am glad to be collaborating with a powerhouse like Bhushan Kumar yet again who has always been like a pillar to me!"

He added, "The storyline is very fresh and relevant as I look forward to collaborating with amazing artists who bring that essence of contemporary aura with them. As music plays a very important role in any film, I couldn't be happier to be collaborating with my dear friend Pritam who has literally added life to the characters and story with his work."

Details regarding the actors' characters are awaited. (ANI)

