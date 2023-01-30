Directed by Anurag Basu, Metro In Dino derives its name from from the popular song "In Dino" from Life in a... Metro. Anurag and his friend, music composer Pritam will be collaborating once more, and have previously collaborated on movies like Barfi!, Jagga Jasoos, Ludo and more. The film will release in theatres on December 8. Anupam Kher Begins Shooting for ‘Metro in Dino’ With Anurag Basu Marking the Actor’s 533rd Film.

