Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11 (ANI): Actor Ankur Bhatia, best known for his role in 'Aarya', will now be seen in 'Taali', which is headlined by none other than Sushmita Sen.

While Sushmita is going to play the role of a transgender in 'Taali', Ankur Bhatia's character is still kept under wraps.

On reuniting with Sushmita after 'Aarya', Ankur said, "It has been an absolute pleasure for me to be working with Sushmita Sen in 'Aarya' and 'Aarya 2', and I never imagined that I will get an opportunity to work with her again so soon. In 'Taali' our characters are very different from what you've seen either of us play before. I can't reveal much about my character, but all I can say is that it will be in a space that I've never tried before. It's always a pleasure working with Sushmita Sen as she is always so supportive and helpful not just during the takes, but even when we are reading or rehearsing the scenes. I am looking forward to having some great memories on sets of this series as well."

Last week, Sushmita unveiled her look from the project, which is based on the life of transgender activist Gauri Sawant.

Sushmita said the series will chronicle the transgender activist's "story of struggle, resilience, and indomitable power".

"Nothing makes me more proud and grateful than to bring this journey that has been rife with challenges, only to witness a revolution! This one is special for reasons multifold, and I'm really excited to associate with Viacom18 for this one. This is just the beginning, stay tuned for what's in store," the former Miss Universe said in a statement.

The biographical drama series is created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar. It hails from the production banner Viacom18. (ANI)

