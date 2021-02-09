Washington [US], February 9 (ANI): American singer and songwriter Britney Spears received support from fellow musicians Miley Cyrus and Kacey Musgraves after the recently released FX documentary exposed the hardships, she's faced from tabloids amid her conservatorship battle.

According to E! News, some of the biggest women in music are banding together to stand behind Britney after FX released the latest episode of its docuseries 'The New York Times Presents', with the new episode 'Framing Britney Spears', recounting the pop star's life in the spotlight and her ongoing conservatorship battle with her father Jamie Spears.

Kacey Musgraves took to her Twitter handle and wrote it's "plaguing" her that "nobody knows if @britneyspears is truly okay."

The six-time Grammy winner continued, "Really hoping that if she isn't, she can formally vocalize it in some way and that she knows all of us on the outside really give a s--t about her well-being."

Miley Cyrus, during her Super Bowl performance, also gave Britney a shoutout when singing "Party in the U.S.A." After singing the lyrics, "That's when the DJ dropped my favourite tune/ And a Britney song was on," she said at the end of the verse, "Hey, we love Britney."

As per E! News, the eye-opening documentary has motivated many A-listers to voice their public support of the 'Gimme More' singer and throw their weight behind the global #FreeBritney movement to end her conservatorship of more than 10 years. (ANI)

