Dubai [United Arab Emirates], January 23 (ANI): A lot of Bollywood celebrities are in the UAE to mark the reveal of Dubai's new ultra-luxury hotel.

We earlier reported that Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana khan are in the UAE for the same and the best friend duo even posed for a picture with Kendall Jenner at the event. Not just them, Suhana's mother Gauri khan, Farah Khan, Farhan Akhtar and his wife Shibani Dandekar are also having a gala time there.

On Monday, Shibani took to Instagram to share a photo with Kendall Jenner and both the ladies look absolutely stunning!

Shibani shared a string of photos along with that and wrote, "Trying to convince @edward_enninful to put me on the cover instead of @kendalljenner!"

Check it out:

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cnv114EDLej/

Among the photos shared by Shibani, the one that looked the cutest was of course, with her beau Farhan Akhtar.

Check it out:

Not just Bollywood celebrities, but many Hollywood A-listers are also in Dubai for the launch of the ultra-luxury hotel. Bar Refaeli, actress Letitia Wright, and Leonie Hanne - all made it to the event. Beyonce even performed at the event.

While Kendall is in Dubai, Kylie is in Paris, making heads turn with her appearances at the Paris Fashion Week. (ANI)

