Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 (ANI): Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is all set to debut in Tollywood with CV Kumar's highly anticipated directorial 'MaayaOne' opposite Sundeep Kishan.

Taking to Instagram, production house AK Entertainments shared this exciting news and captioned it, "ProjectZ/Maayavan Sequel Titled #MaayaOne [?][?]@akansharanjankapoor onboard for the highly anticipated project opposite Talented Hero @sundeepkishan. A @icvkumar Directorial @MusicSanthosh musical "

As soon as the news was shared, fans and followers chimed in the comment section.

CV Kumar helms the project and this is his second film with Sundeep Kishan, after the sensational hit ProjectZ/Maayavan.

Interestingly, this Sci-Fi action thriller set in the ProjectZ/Maayavan world is a sequel to the same and it is titled 'MaayaOne'.

Adventures International Pvt Ltd presents this high-budget movie produced by Rambrahmam Sunkara. Kishore Garikipati (GK) is the executive producer.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor who made her acting debut with Dharma Productions' first OTT film 'Guilty' and later went on to be a part of the critically acclaimed anthology series 'Ray' and the streaming series 'Monica O My Darling' comes on board to play the leading lady opposite Sundeep Kishan.

'MaayaOne' marks the feature film debut of Akansha Ranjan Kapoor who already proved her acting prowess with all the aforementioned OTT content.

This is the story of a common man's clash with a supervillain. (ANI)

