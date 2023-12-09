Actress Prachi Desai, who is receiving a lot of appreciation for her streaming series Dhootha, has said that she was initially unsure of being part of the series but Telugu star Naga Chaitanya and the of the series, Vikram K. Kumar persuaded her and expressed their confidence in her. Dhootha Review: Naga Chaitanya's OTT Debut Promises Intriguing Mystery That Struggles Against Its Bloated Runtime and Over-Stacked Writing (LatestLY Exclusive).

After thorough discussions and a script narration that highlighted the depth of her role, and more importantly how her arc drives the story forward, the actress underwent a change of heart. This marked a significant shift for her as she embraced the challenge of making a debut in the Telugu language. The actress said: “Both Vikram K Kumar and Naga Chaitanya were very keen and sure they wanted me to do this role and they weren’t going to give up.”

Talking about her director Kumar, she said: “Working with Vikram was an incredible experience. He's a director renowned for his visionary approach to storytelling, particularly within the realm of thriller narratives, and his fervour for the genre is widely acknowledged. His creative direction and unique perspective added depth and dimension to Dhootha, making it a memorable project. Collaborating with him allowed me to explore my character in new and exciting ways, pushing the boundaries of my performance.” Dhootha is streaming on Prime Video.

