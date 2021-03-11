New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who recently launched her production house 'Eternal Sunshine Productions', on Thursday gave confirmation to her fans regarding being tested negative for Covid-19.

The '2 States' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a story that read "I've been reading all your messages of concern and care. I have tested negative for Covid-19 and after isolating and speaking with my doctors, I am back to work from today. Thank you for all your good wishes! I'm taking care and staying safe. You please do the same. Love to you all. #DoGazKiDoori #MaskHai Zaroori."

On Monday evening, Ranbir Kapoor's uncle Randhir Kapoor had reportedly said that while Ranbir is unwell, he was not clear about the nature of his illness.

In December last year, while shooting for 'Jugg Jugg Jeeyo' in Chandigarh, Neetu Kapoor had tested positive for Covid-19.

She had shared on Instagram, "Earlier this week I tested positive for Covid-19. All safety measures are being followed and I am thankful to the authorities for all their help and quick response. I am in self-quarantine, taking medication on my doctor's advice, and feeling better. I am so grateful for all your love and support! Please stay safe, wear a mask, keep a safe distance."

On a related note, several leading Bollywood stars had contracted the deadly disease earlier. Actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and others have been infected with the virus. (ANI)

