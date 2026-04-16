The gold prices in India witnessed a slight increase on Thursday. The rate for 10 grams of 24K gold stands at INR 1,55,360, while 22K gold is priced at INR 1,42,410 for the same quantity. The yellow metal remains a key asset for investors amidst global market fluctuations. In international markets, spot gold prices edged higher as investors monitored geopolitical developments and economic indicators. In India, city-wise rates varied due to local taxes, octroi, and making charges.

Gold Prices in Major Cities

As of April 16, 2026, the gold rate in Delhi for 24K (10 grams) is INR 1,55,510, and for 22K (10 grams), it is INR 1,42,560. In Mumbai, the 24K gold price is INR 1,55,360, and 22K is INR 1,42,410. Chennai recorded the highest rates among metros, with 24K gold at INR 1,56,230 and 22K at INR 1,43,210. Gold Rate Today, April 13, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Check City-Wise Gold Rates

City 22K Gold Price (10 Grams) 24K Gold Price (10 Grams) Delhi INR 1,42,560 INR 1,55,510 Mumbai INR 1,42,410 INR 1,55,360 Chennai INR 1,43,210 INR 1,56,230 Hyderabad INR 1,42,410 INR 1,55,360 Bengaluru INR 1,42,410 INR 1,55,360 Ahmedabad INR 1,42,460 INR 1,55,410 Kolkata INR 1,42,410 INR 1,55,360 Srinagar INR 1,42,560 INR 1,55,510 Jodhpur INR 1,42,560 INR 1,55,510 Jaipur INR 1,42,560 INR 1,55,510 Bhopal INR 1,42,460 INR 1,55,410 Lucknow INR 1,42,560 INR 1,55,510 Noida INR 1,42,560 INR 1,55,510 Ghaziabad INR 1,42,560 INR 1,55,510 Gurugram INR 1,42,560 INR 1,55,510

Factors Influencing Gold Rates

The demand for gold in India often peaks during the wedding season and festivals. However, global cues such as the strength of the USD, interest rate decisions by the Federal Reserve, and crude oil prices also play a significant role in determining domestic rates. Gold Rate Today, April 12, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Gold Investment Trends

Investors are increasingly looking at Digital Gold and Gold ETFs as convenient alternatives to physical gold. These options provide the benefit of market-linked returns without the concerns of storage or purity. Market experts suggest that while gold prices may see short-term volatility, the long-term outlook remains positive.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2026 08:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).