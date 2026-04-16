realme has officially teased its upcoming realme Buds T500 Pro wireless earbuds, promising clearer vocals and immersive sound thanks to large 12.4mm Hi-Res audio drivers. The brand shared the news on X alongside striking visuals, building anticipation for the affordable audio accessory. The T500 Pro is scheduled to launch in India on 16 April at 12 PM via Flipkart and the realme website. Early reactions highlight interest in potential features such as active noise cancellation, long battery life and premium tuning. Priced competitively, the buds are expected to deliver flagship-level sound in the budget segment. Full specifications and pricing will be revealed at the event. Vivo T5 Pro Price in India, Sale Date, Specifications and Features.

Realme Buds T500 Pro India Launch Today

Experience clearer vocals, and immersive sound with 12.4mm Hi-Res Drivers on the #realmeBudsT500Pro Launching on 16th April, 12 PM.https://t.co/pDI1OFj4HDhttps://t.co/FivP7w1eIm pic.twitter.com/XzmsTspSW9 — realme (@realmeIndia) April 14, 2026

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