Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 (ANI): Alia Bhatt gave a big shoutout to her best friend and actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, who is all set to make her Telugu debut with CV Kumar's highly anticipated directorial 'MaayaOne' opposite Sundeep Kishan.

Alia took to Instagram story and shared the poster of Akansha from the film.

Sharing the poster, "Who dat gurl @akansharanjankapoor."

Makers of the 'MaayaOne' on Saturday shared the news with fans and followers.

Taking to Instagram, production house AK Entertainments shared this exiting news and captioned it, "ProjectZ/Maayavan Sequel Titled #MaayaOne [?][?]@akansharanjankapoor onboard for the highly anticipated project opposite Talented Hero @sundeepkishan. A @icvkumar Directorial @MusicSanthosh musical "

As soon as the news was shared, fans and followers chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Fresh Pair "

Another user commented, "All the best for the project my fav [?][?][?]"

CV Kumar helms the project and this is his second film with Sundeep Kishan, after the sensational hit ProjectZ/Maayavan.

Interestingly, this Sci-Fi action thriller set in the ProjectZ/Maayavan world is a sequel to the same and it is titled 'MaayaOne'.

Adventures International Pvt Ltd presents this high-budget movie produced by Rambrahmam Sunkara. Kishore Garikipati (GK) is the executive producer.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor who made her acting debut with Dharma Productions' first OTT film 'Guilty' and later went on to be a part of the critically acclaimed anthology series 'Ray' and the streaming series 'Monica O My Darling' comes on board to play the leading lady opposite Sundeep Kishan.

'MaayaOne' marks the feature film debut of Akansha Ranjan Kapoor who already proved her acting prowess with all the aforementioned OTT content.

This is the story of a common man's clash with a supervillain.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Alia will be next seen in director Vasan Bala's upcoming film 'Jigra'.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 27, 2024.

Apart from that, she also has director Farhan Akhtar's next 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in her kitty. (ANI)

