Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 21 (ANI): As the big day inches closer for celebrity couple Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal, the two looked stunning, celebrating their love with friends and family at their Sangeet ceremony on Saturday.

The special night was studded with celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Raveena Tandon, Vaani Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Sussanne Khan and Krystal D'Souza.

Anushka looked gorgeous, dressed in a sparkly red saree while Aditya turned heads with his shimmery black-and-silver ethnic jacket.

Anushka's sister and actor Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor looked stunning in a blue lehenga as she shook a leg with her best friend and actor Alia Bhatt, who grabbed many eyeballs with her beautiful pink and green lehenga.

Raveena Tandon also attended the ceremony and shared stunning pictures on her Instagram handle, looking fabulous in a white ethnic outfit.

Along with the pictures, she wrote, "The wedding season is here !!!! Congratulations dearest @anushkaranjan @adityaseal @anuranjan1010 #shashiranjan. #godbless the kids with a very happy life together ahead! So good to meet all old friends after such a long time. #funnight."

Vaani Kapoor could be seen dancing with the bride-to-be, dressed in a mint green lehenga.

Aditya and Anushka will reportedly tie the knot on November 21. The two have featured in many films. Anushka was a part of films like 'Wedding Pullav', and 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu'. Aditya, on the other hand, has starred in 'Tum Bin 2', 'Student Of The Year 2', and 'Indoo Ki Jawaani'. They both have also worked together on the web show 'Fittrat'. (ANI)

